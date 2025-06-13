English version of Jaswant Khalra’s biography released

The English edition of the much-acclaimed biography of Jaswant Singh Khalra, “Darkness Defied: The Life and Legacy of Jaswant Singh Khalra”, authored by noted contemporary Sikh historian Ajmer Singh, was released today at Bhai Gurdas Hall on the Heritage Street near the Golden Temple here today. The book, which chronicles the extraordinary life and struggle of human rights defender Jaswant Singh Khalra, has already received wide readership in Punjabi since its release in October 2020, having sold over 20,000 copies.

Advertisement

The release function was organised by the Khalra Mission Organisation. The book was jointly released by Jaswant Singh Khalra’s sisters, Balbir Kaur and Beant Kaur, his niece Rajwant Kaur and Lakhwinder Kaur, wife of the late Kirpal Singh Randhawa. Ajmer Singh, the author, was also present on the occasion and shared his views on the importance of documenting history from the lens of the common people, independent of institutional or political pressures.

Prominent personalities including Surinder Singh Gharyala, Balwinder Singh Jhabal of Khalra Mission, Kanwarpal Singh of Dal Khalsa, Gursagar Singh and Sikh scholar Sukhpreet Singh Udoke were present.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Ajmer Singh emphasised the moral responsibility of historians to preserve and project people’s struggles truthfully. He said that Jaswant Singh Khalra’s legacy represents courage, sacrifice and the pursuit of justice in the face of state oppression during the dark decade of militancy.

Rajiv Singh Randhawa, human rights activist and organiser of the function, said, “The release of the English version is expected to bring Jaswant Singh Khalra’s story to a wider global audience. The event, though simple in its conduct, was marked by a deep sense of reflection and reverence for the legacy of Khalra, who exposed the enforced disappearances and unrecorded cremations of thousands during the 1980s and 1990s before being himself abducted and killed.”