Enrolment row: Teachers reply to show-cause notice

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 1

Demand letters were sent to the Minister of Education through the District Education Officer by government school teachers against show-cause notices issued to them for poor enrolment in government schools.

The teachers also raised the issue of electoral duties, which are hindering in the process of teaching at government schools.

A large number of government schools teachers have been appointed BLOs (Booth level officers) by the District Election Officers-cum-Deputy Commissioners. “Teachers have been instructed to do door-to-door voter verification work for a month. According to the instructions issued by the ECI and the CEO, Punjab, from July 21 to August 21, the house-to-house verification of voters is to be done through the BLO app, for which BLOs were not released any necessary content nor were any smooth running internet connections/services provided. Besides, there are many errors in the app as well, like showing wrong location, updating again and again, showing wrong details of voters of many booths, etc. due to which every teacher is facing trouble,” said Germanjit Singh of the DTF.