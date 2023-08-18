Enrolment starts for Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 17

With an objective of providing quality healthcare services to the people under the Ayushman Bharat Sehat Bima Yojana, the Health Department has started a series of camps to enrol beneficiaries from today onwards.

Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Gurpreet Kaur said the camps would continue till August 27. She said the government fee for making Ayushman card had been fixed at Rs 30.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur said today, the first camp was organised at Bhai Dharam Singh Satellite Hospital for the benefit of the residents of Ranjit Avenue, Green Avenue, Amardas Avenue, Kiran Colony and Preet Vihar.

On August 18, a camp would be held at Bhai Mohakam Singh Satellite Hospital, Sakatri Bagh, for the benefit of the residents of Tokriya Wala Bazar, Sharma Colony, Jai Singh Chowk and Bohri Chowk. The department has asked the residents to avail the benefit of the insurance scheme which provides medical treatment upto Rs 5 lakh.