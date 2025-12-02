Ensure 7th pay panel wages: GNDU VC to affiliated colleges

GNDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh convened a meeting with management officials of various colleges affiliated to the university at the Senate Hall of the Dean, College Development Council, here on Monday. He issued clear instructions to the colleges regarding NAAC accreditation, other qualifications, teachers’ promotions and financial matters.

Dean, College Development Council, Prof Saroj Bala presented a detailed report on the status of the 81 university-affiliated colleges.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed to the colleges to fulfil their responsibility to enhance financial transparency and academic quality. He said necessary steps should be taken to obtain NAAC accreditation. He directed that regular appointment of principals in colleges, issues related to provident fund, giving pay scales to staff as per existing rules, ensuring compliance with the rules and university guidelines recorded in the university calendar and as per the rules and regulation of the University Grants Commission regarding teachers’ promotion cases from time to time, should be ensured. In addition, required staff and teachers should also be appointed.