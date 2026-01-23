Ensure no teacher is engaged in non-academic work: Amritsar MP

Government teachers from Amritsar who are still being assigned poll duties or are engaged in SIR exercise have urged the authorities concerned to relieve them, given the upcoming school examinations.

Raising the issue in the DISHA committee meeting held on Wednesday, MP Gurjeet Aujla had directed the officials concerned from the District Education Department and Deputy Commissioner to take up the matter urgently and let the teachers return to their teaching duties.

Government teachers and teachers’ unions across India, particularly in states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and states holding SIR exercise, have been frequently requesting to be relieved from or exempted from non-academic election duties (often as booth-level officers).

With Punjab State Education Board exams coming up, teachers need to finish the syllabus in time.

DTF district head Ashwani Awasthi said that several government teachers were still performing SIR duties. “We had raised the issue repeatedly after Education Minister Harjot Bains said that no teacher would be engaged in non-academic work.”