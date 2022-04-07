Ensure proper arrangements at grain markets: Farmers’ union

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

Ahead of the harvesting season, the leaders of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum with the SDM, Chairman Mandi Board and Sub-divisional Officer, PSPCL, Majitha zone.

The committee leaders said they have demanded proper arrangement for procurement at grain markets, tightening of loose electricity wires, which can cause fires due to short-circuit and stationing of fire tenders at sub-division levels.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said: “One of our major demands is issuance of J Form for the sale of wheat.” He said the digital J Form which the Punjab CM has assured is as per the conditions of the Centre.

“We have already asked for relaxations in the specifications for the purchase of wheat,” he said. The KMSC leader said every year farmers have to bear losses as fires are caused by short-circuit of loose electricity wires.

“We have requested the PSPCL officials to look into the matter and get these wires fixed,” he said. Meanwhile, no produce has arrived in the markets till date, even as the procurement season had officially begun from April 1.