Ensure safe return of students: Research academy to Centre

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

Members of the Folklore Research Academy condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine and urged the Centre to ensure a safe return of Indian nationals.

President of the academy, Ramesh Yadav, said thousands of Indian nationals, including students, were stranded in Ukraine and have repeatedly called on the Union government to provide security and evacuate them. The government must ensure their safe evacuation at the earliest.

“Students are suffering from hunger, thirst, fear and discomfort. Western countries like the USA, France, the UK, etc are verbally supporting Ukraine but refusing to support it on the ground.

NATO countries have imposed some economic sanctions on Russia, but these sanctions have a little significance. The world needs peace, not war,” he said.