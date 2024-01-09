Ensure timely delivery of online services: Amritsar DC to Suvidha Centres

Amritsar, January 8
While addressing the employees of the Suvidha Centres running in the district, Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori asked them to ensure that applicants seeking various online services get these on time. The DC said that the state government had initiated online services so that the applicants do not have to visit the government offices.
While congratulating the employees for securing first position in the state for timely delivery of services to applicants, the DC stated that the trend should be continued in providing facilities at home also. Thori said that the Punjab Government had made arrangements to provide the benefits of 43 different services at home, in which till now 536 people have availed this facility in Amritsar district, out of which 176 services have been delivered while the remaining services will also be provided within the stipulated time frame.
