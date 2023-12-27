Ensure timely delivery of online services: DC to sewa kendras

Amritsar, December 26
Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, during a meeting regarding the pendency of various applications at sewa kendras today, directed the officials concerned to ensure that the people who apply for online services do not face any hurdles.
Thori said that thanks to the hard work of the employees at the kendras, the pendency of the offline applications at these centres is low. He asked senior officials to keep tabs on the pending cases and ensure that the applicants could get their work done on time.
