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Home / Amritsar / Ensuring comfort, dignity in illness

Ensuring comfort, dignity in illness

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:42 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Dr Harjot Singh Birgi
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Amritsar: Pain is a source of distress for people living with cancer and other serious illnesses. It may also be accompanied by fear, anxiety, financial stress and loss of independence.

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day on October 10 reminds us that relief from pain and suffering is essential to person-centred healthcare.

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Palliative care is not about giving up. It focuses on improving quality of life, relieving symptoms and supporting families. Access to pain relief is crucial. Medicines such as morphine and other opioids have an important role in managing moderate to severe pain when clinically indicated. They require responsible prescribing, monitoring and safeguards. Patients should have access to pain relief without unnecessary barriers.

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Punjab also needs stronger community-based palliative care. For patients living in rural areas, travelling to tertiary hospitals can become a burden. Connecting tertiary hospitals, district hospitals, primary healthcare centres and community teams can bring care closer to home.

Building capacity in Punjab

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Capacity-building is central to this effort. Under the National Palliative Care Programme in Punjab, Dr Harjot Singh Birgi has been contributing to training initiatives aimed at strengthening palliative-care services. Healthcare teams at GMC, Amritsar, and GMC, Faridkot, are being trained in symptom management, pain relief, communication, end-of-life care and home-based care. This can create a trained network capable of delivering palliative care in the community.

Families also need support. Caregiver distress, burnout, emotional burden and bereavement should be recognised as components of palliative care.

Cancer treatment may sometimes reach a point where the disease cannot be controlled, but care should never reach such a point. Our responsibility is not only to add days to life, but also to add comfort, meaning and dignity to those days.

Because when treatment stops, care must never stop.

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