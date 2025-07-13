Epidemic fear looms large as heaps of garbage pile up in Gurdaspur

In absence of a proper garbage disposal site, the local municipal committee (MC) has been littering the town with piles of garbage for the last couple of weeks even as hapless residents fear that the ongoing spells of rains could trigger off an epidemic.

The MC chief says his “political opponents are responsible for the deteriorating circumstances”. Dalwinderjit Singh, DC, has taken a serious view of the situation. He today asked the ADC (General) Harjinder Singh Bedi to visit the areas. “I have also convened a meeting of senior officers on Monday to find a solution to the vexed problem,” he said.

“With the monsoon lashing the city, there is always a fear of rise in various kinds of diseases. The MC officials, whose responsibility it is to keep the city clean, should understand that even a light rain carries the potential to cause an epidemic. These officials are indulging in mere rhetoric,” said a morning walker, who is also a leading doctor.

Health officials say a combination of rains and improper garbage disposal significantly increases the risk of a disease outbreak. Stagnant water and garbage prove to be a perfect breeding ground for disease-carrying insects. This, in turn, leads to vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

It has become impossible for residents to take the thoroughfare leading from the PAU regional station and BSF Chowk to the Pathankot Road. People are unable to walk due to the foul smell emanating from it. Several important institutes like the Army area, Institute of Hotel Management, Beant College of Engineering, ITI, a nursing institute and several hotels and eateries are located on this stretch of the road. People visiting Dinanagar and Pathankot, too, take this route.

MC trucks, laden with tonnes of garbage, take to the roads in the dead of the night and throw trash in this area. Earlier, the garbage was disposed of at Maan Chopra village on the city’s outskirts, but this was got stopped by environmentalist Baba Seechewal.

MC president Baljit Singh Pahra said he met the DC today to discuss the situation. He added that the MC had identified a piece of land on the city’s periphery. “We had even paid Rs 8 lakh as per the agreement reached with the owner of the land. However, AAP leaders played spoilsport and did not let things reach their logical conclusion,” he said. AAP leaders, however, denied the MC chief’s assertions, saying that “he was indulging in cheap gimmicks”.

“The Swachh Bharat campaign has gone for a six. What will happen to the city and its residents if an epidemic breaks out?” questioned Romesh Mahajan, whose hotel is located nearby.