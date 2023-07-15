Escalators fail to prove their worth at city railway station

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, July 14

With most platforms at the local railway station being without basic amenities, residents and even a former minister have questioned the railway authorities over the logic of spending crores at the Amritsar railway station in the name of modernisation. Escalators remain non-operative for most of the time.

Former Punjab minister Lakshmi Kanta Chawla said that then Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced an allocation of Rs 232 crore for the Amritsar railway station in 2021. Before the announcement, the railway had been investing Rs 500 crore for its infrastructure augmentation. The local railway station was visualised as a world class one.

Passengers and others visiting the railway station wonder that except for platform number one, the other platforms were without amenities. For instance, all toilets are situated on platform number one. There is only one hall where there is little seating arrangement.

The former minister demanded that there should be a good catering system by setting up a canteen at every platform. So far, canteens and eating joints are available only on platform number one. Affordable potable water should be available at every platform so that people do not need to buy expensive water.

Two escalators that have been installed remain defunct for months, causing great hardships to the people, especially the old, infirm and sick.

Hardeep Singh, a daily passenger, said development works were no doubt carried out to beautify the railway station but the public needs facilities and maintenance. Toilets stink and the waiting room at the station is also not complete.

PC Sharma, a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, said he had already brought the omission of these amenities to the notice of senior railway officials. He said the plan to modernise railway stations has been withdrawn as a good area around the railway station falls under the jurisdiction of defence authorities.