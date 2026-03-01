DT
Home / Amritsar / ESI Hospital without medicine specialist for nearly 3 years

ESI Hospital without medicine specialist for nearly 3 years

article_Author
Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:01 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A view of ESI Hospital on Majitha Road in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Even as the Aam Aadmi Party government claims to have opened more than 90 new clinics in the district during its tenure, the reality is that the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospital here has been functioning without a medicine specialist for nearly three years.

In effect, out of the four years of AAP’s tenure in the state, the hospital has remained without a medicine specialist for three years.

A visit to the hospital’s modern building revealed that two of its upper floors are largely vacant. These floors house the indoor patient wards. In the absence of a medicine specialist, the hospital has been unable to utilise its manpower and infrastructure to their full potential.

Earlier last year, the hospital had stopped admitting patients to its indoor wards because a medicine specialist is essential for most types of surgeries. Even now, with nearly two lakh ESI cardholders and their families dependent on the facility, the wards remain underutilised and many patients are referred to other hospitals.

“It is surprising that the government is making so many claims about improving healthcare services in the state, yet it has failed to appoint a permanent medicine specialist here for the past three years,” said Rajbir Singh, a local resident.

A hospital employee highlighted the seriousness of the issue, stating that even the Health Minister, Balbir Singh, was informed about the situation during his visit. The employee stressed that a medicine specialist is crucial for delivering comprehensive medical care to patients.

Employees also expressed concern that the government may not be keen on strengthening healthcare services at the ESI hospital. “The cost of patient treatment is borne by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation. Since most patients are being referred to private hospitals, the authorities do not object much as many feel private hospitals offer better facilities,” said an employee.

The hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Sushma, said that whenever the consultation of a medicine specialist is required, the hospital seeks assistance from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. “At present, we are performing surgeries in most departments,” she added.

She further said that the higher authorities have been informed about the vacant posts of medicine specialists. “We have been assured that specialists will be made available soon,” she added.

