Estate wing demolishes two illegal kiosks in Amritsar

Amritsar April 17
Two illegal booths were demolished by the estate wing of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation today.
In the first kiosk, a person had established a pollution checking centre near Sultanwind Canal Road.
The second illegal kiosk was set up under a bridge in Kot Mit Singh area. It was demolished by the MC team.
Locals alleged that the MC was resorting to pick and choose policy.
They alleged that no action was taken against a number of illegal kiosks on main roads and other intersections of the city.
The MC team also removed illegal vends from Heritage Street and from Kot Mit Singh area.
