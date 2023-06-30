ETO : Rs 29-cr STP project for Jandiala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday said that the state government had chalked out Rs 29 crore project for the extension and augmentation of the sewerage scheme in Jandiala. The minister said a sewage treatment plant of 6 MLD and a main pumping station of 17 MLD would be established under this project. He said that apart from this, a kilometre long 900 mm sewage line would also be laid.

The Power and Public Works Minister said efforts were being made by the Punjab government to conserve the environment, especially water. He said this project would not only improve the sewage of Jandiala but also ensure the cleanliness of sewage water in a bid to control the pollution. He said that the treated water by STP would be further used for the purpose of irrigation.

During the meeting with the officials of Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Harbhajan Singh ETO directed them to chalk out a project for laying sewage in the rest of Jandiala city so that the required action in this regards can be taken soon.