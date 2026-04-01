ETO distributes scheme approval letters for Rs 3-cr grants in Jandiala

Punjab Public Works Minister and Jandiala Guru MLA Harbhajan Singh ETO on Wednesday distributed approval letters for grants worth Rs 3 crore to residents of the Jandiala Guru

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constituency under various government schemes.

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Under the ‘Rangla Punjab’ scheme, grants amounting to approximately Rs 2.30 crore were distributed among 39 villages of the constituency.

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In addition, grants worth Rs 40.50 lakh were sanctioned to 15 villages under discretionary funds, while around Rs 20 lakh was allocated to the Jandiala Guru Municipal Council.

Under the ‘Mera Ghar, Mere Naam’ scheme, approval letters were issued to 107 beneficiaries. Besides this, approval letters for grants for ‘kutcha’ houses were distributed to 386 beneficiaries from around 65 villages. The minister also issued 24,638 DFSC ration cards. ETO said the government was committed to the welfare of every section of society, and was continuously working in this direction.

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He said these grants would play a significant role in improving the living standards of beneficiaries by providing financial assistance.

He said the ‘Mera Ghar, Mere Naam’ scheme had been launched to provide ownership rights to people residing within the ‘Lal Lakir’ areas. Through the scheme, residents of rural areas would receive legal ownership of their properties. Earlier, people lived in these houses based on possession without any legal documentation, but now the government was conducting mapping and surveys to grant ownership rights, he said.

He added that the scheme was being implemented in approximately 12,700 villages across Punjab, and was a major reform for residents of rural areas, ensuring secure ownership of their homes. With legal ownership, people could avail bank loans against their property, thereby strengthening rural development and economic stability, he said. He added that the primary objective of the government was to ensure that the benefits of all government schemes reached every eligible individual. He urged beneficiaries to take

maximum advantage of the welfare schemes.