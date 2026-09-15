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Home / Amritsar / EU Ambassador-designate pays visit to Golden Temple

EU Ambassador-designate pays visit to Golden Temple

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:52 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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European Union Ambassador-designate to India Jean-Eric Paquet at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday.
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European Union (EU) Ambassador-designate to India and Bhutan Jean-Eric Paquet paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Monday. On his social media post, he stated that “just had the first amazing trip to Amritsar. Serenity of the Golden Temple, the incredible flavours & the city’s vibrant spirit has left a lasting impression — one I’ll carry with me.”

With his head covered, Paquet circumambulated around the Golden Temple and visited Sri Guru Ram Das Jee langar hall.

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