Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 14

A number of problems plague the residents of Tarn Taran Vidhan Sabha constituency, which needs immediate resolution. The constituency has a population of about 3 lakh, but even basic amenities are elusive. Sher Shah Suri Marg, which connected the area to Lahore earlier is NH-54 at present. Due to the historic importance of the area, it can be developed as a trade hub, but no one seems to be taking the initiative. The area can be developed completely, as all conditions are favourable, but it is lacking in several aspects.

Residents rue that the ‘facilities’ that are available, were the same as was at the time of the Partition and nothing new had been added to meet the new challenges. Residents have been complaining of lack of proper education, health, road connectivity, pollution-free environment, poor law and order situation, traffic jams, drug menace and parking lots among other things.

Instead of progressing ahead, residents feel, they were going back in time, as some of the primary schools have been merged in other schools. For example the Government Elementary School, Gali Mastran Wali, has been merged into GES Char Khamba in Tarn Taran town.

There is one SGAD Government College in Tarn Taran at the district level, but that, too, is only up to graduation only. A number of students of the constituency go to Amritsar by bus for higher studies. Residents said poor law and order situation had badly affected trade and other establishments as well.

Residentspeak

Even the district Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran town has poor health infrastructure. The district-level hospital is nothing less than a dispensary. Most of the patients are referred to Amritsar. In many cases, patients themselves request for a discharge and prefer private hospitals in Amritsar. Even the emergency ward lacks ICU monitor and ventilator besides other required facilities for emergency patients. The other government hospitals, too, are without medical and non-medical staff. —Satbir Singh, A resident of Tarn Taran

Traffic has become a severe problem in the town and other surrounding townships like Chabal. As Tarn Taran market is common for area residents, there is no parking site and vehicles are seen parked on roadsides causing traffic jams. Robberies on the highways have become common be it during the day or night. The issue of drug menace is also uncontrollable. —Navdeep Singh, Another resident

As lakhs of devotees come to the town for the monthly amavasya fair, authorities can’t even provide drinking water facility to them. GSS Smart School, Tarn Taran, was established before the Partition, but does not have a playground still. —Heera Singh

The Kasur nullah (drain) has not been covered and it emanates foul smell. Groundwater in other villages, especially in Jhabal, is not even hygienic. The border area roads are in poor condition. As a result, private bus operators hesitate to ply vehicles here causing problem for residents. —Devinder Sohal, Resident of Jhabal