Even in war let the spirit of sport prevail

In Gurdaspur, the Russia-Ukraine war is being closely followed particularly by people who have invested heavily in stocks and mutual funds. Yet another spectacle that was keenly watched was the Sri-Lanka cricket series. This time particularly by people who are into big time betting. And when that ace spinner Shane Warne died, there were many who mourned his death. Gurdaspur is indeed a kaleidoscope of sorts, where people view different things in different ways. In this war ravaged world, modern sport, the toy department of our lives, acts as a diversion rather than a distraction from the bullets and missiles being fired at innocent people. Actually, war is what happens when language fails. Sport is an antidote to war. Winning accolades in the form of medals is merely the icing on the cake. Watching any high profile sports event on the tube, like the Sri-Lanka matches, and then seeing the watchers criticise the game wildly, makes us realise that we have forgotten to enjoy a game the way it should be. We limit ourselves to the end results, to the plain basics when the fact is that the real excitement in sport lies in appreciating the techniques, tactics and strategies involved in an intense combat. Reason enough why test cricket-where the game unfolds in its purest form- remains the most watchable form of the game for the real connoisseurs. Winning and losing are purely incidental. For any just appreciation, the canvas must be much larger. Goals, points, and centuries should not be given undue importance. Instead, we should set our gaze on the inherent charm, charisma and the beauty of any game. In every sport there have been sportspersons who had the ability to turn the mundane into the breathtakingly celestial. Remember Nadia Comaneci — the ballerina of the bars and the beams — who made the audience go into raptures over her sheer aesthetic appeal in the 1976 Montreal Olympiad. Turn back the clock to the 1986 world cup when Argentina and England were involved in the Falkland war. Argentina skipper Diego Maradona scored a gem of a goal against England in the quarter finals in Mexico. In the same match he scored a goal which was “netted by the head of Maradona and a little by the hand of God.” Back to Shane Warne. His astuteness and cricketing wisdom remained hidden beneath a brazen exterior. There are very few people who understood how Warne dropped the eighth wonder of the world against England left hander Andrew Strauss in the 2005 Ashes series. He bowled him hook, line and sinker with a ball that spun square and later came to be known the world over as the “Strauss Ball”. For a sportsperson, the journey to the top is never an easy one. The genre of sportspersons who have made it to the top have nerves of steel. That is why they are at the top. Physical genius and mental resilience are inbuilt traits of their character. Yet we talk so loosely about speed and skill, power and concentration, which certain men have and others don’t! We used to say India was doomed when Tendulkar was out for a duck. But we are blind. We remember Tendulkar’s duck but we forget his genius; how he repeatedly defined and redefined the impossible. We remember, in a moment of raw aggression, Dhanraj Pillay of the yore banging the ball into the goaltender’s pads, yet we forget the wizardry in his wrists with which he used to weave a deadly web around a dazed defense. Today sport-a theatre in which a sinner can turn into a saint and a common man into an uncommon hero-is the most unifying influence in today’s war ridden world. The next time you sit in front of the TV, try to separate yourself from the end results. Let winning, losing, bombs and missiles take a back seat. Let the spectacle of sport prevail.

Meet Komalpreet — a woman for all seasons

Komalpreet Kaur is turning out to be a woman for all seasons. In the morning, she takes care of drug addicts who are on the road to recovery in the Red Cross de-addiction centre run on the Gurdaspur-Sri-Hargobindpur road. The centre is run by project director and national awardee Romesh Mahajan. He also manages the preliminary education centre at Mann Kaur village on the outskirts of the city in his capacity as the honorary secretary, district child welfare council. Komalpreet Kaur is his go-to woman as far as managing both the entities is concerned. The education centre is meant for children of beggars. It has three staff members and is run on a shoe-string budget. Thirty children are on its rolls. Earlier, the centre was run at Ram Nagar but somebody brought to Mahajan’s notice that Mann Kaur village has more slums-hence more beggars-than Ram Nagar. Hence this shift. The children are imparted education from classes I to VI after which these kids are absorbed in local government schools. Ex-Education Secretary Krishan Kumar was all praise for the efforts of Mahajan and the bureaucrat’’s letter written to Mahajan vindicates this. “They are children of some lesser God but nevertheless we have a duty towards these children. We need to make them good citizens so that they too can contribute towards nation-building,” said Komalpreet Kaur.

Woman doctor on mission to fight malaria

District Epidemiologist Dr Parbhjot Kaur Kalsi is a busy woman these days. She is touring every nook and cranny of this district delivering long sermons on how to avoid the disease. “Malaria accounts for the most deaths by far of any human vector-borne disease. The sooner its spread is checked, the better it will be. Despite years of concerted global and national level efforts, control of the disease continues to be a challenge. The emergence of drug resistance to anti-malarial drugs is also a major hurdle in its control,” says Kalsi. Last week, she and her team visited the Dorangla block where illiteracy among all the blocks of Gurdaspur is the highest. She may not be ‘The Lady With the Lamp’ as the legendary Florence Nightingale is referred to but Dr Kalsi has definitely endeared herself to locals in her own subtle way.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)