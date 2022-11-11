Event on new tech in cosmetology

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

In an event to create awareness regarding cosmetic procedures like CoolSculpting and Ultherap, Dr Kuldeep Singh, Senior Consultant, Department of Cosmetology and Plastic Surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said these were the new technologies in cosmetology with minimal invasion.

“CoolSculpting is a new, non-invasive, no needle, no scalpel and a no scar alternative that freeze away all the fat in a healthy way,” he said adding that Ultherapy is a ultrasound treatment for skin tightening. It is a 60-90 minutes treatment that uses your body’s own regenerative response to gently and gradually restore memory to the skin and underlying tissues, he said.

He said these procedures were painless and cost effective option for the patients who wish to instantly resume their daily activities, including work and exercise.