Ex-Akal Takht jathedar rejects SIT summon claims: ‘They visited my home, I never went to their office’

Former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has rejected claims circulating on social media that he appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in connection with the probe into the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case.

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Giani Raghbir Singh said he never visited any SIT office. Instead, members of the SIT visited his residence on December 2, 2024, after seeking an appointment, and recorded his statement regarding the proceedings held at Akal Takht Sahib that day.

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He said there is a significant difference between being summoned by an investigating agency and investigators visiting someone’s home to seek information. According to him, SIT only sought details about the questions asked to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders during the Akal Takht proceedings, and the responses given by them.

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Giani Raghbir Singh said SIT did not question him about the issue of the 328 missing saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib or any other matter. He added that Badal had accepted responsibility during the Akal Takht proceedings and had responded positively to the questions put to him.

The former jathedar said there was nothing secret about the information shared with SIT. He pointed out that the entire proceedings at Akal Takht Sahib were broadcast live and were widely covered by television channels, newspapers, and digital media platforms. He said the proceedings are also part of the official records of Akal Takht Sahib and were witnessed by Sikhs across the world.

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Commenting on criticism from former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Giani Raghbir Singh said it was surprising that objections were being raised to his cooperation with SIT. He stated that Giani Harpreet Singh himself had earlier recorded his statement before SIT in connection with the case related to the 328 missing saroops.

Giani Raghbir Singh said that people who have held religious positions should be guided by religious principles while making public statements and should maintain a balance between religion and politics.

The issue has triggered a political controversy, with Badal criticising the former jathedar’s actions.