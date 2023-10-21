Ex-CEC Gill’s ashes immersed in Beas

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 20

The ashes of former Union Minister Dr MS Gill, who passed away in Delhi on October 15, were immersed in river Beas at Sri Goindwal Sahib on Friday. Members of his family, relatives and associates performed the rites in keeping with the traditions of the community. Baba Sewa Singh of Khadoor Sahib performed the rituals before the immersion.

The ashes were taken to Tarn Taran on Tuesday by the area residents. Vinnie Gill, wife of the former CEC, his daughters Gauri and Natasha besides other members of the family, visited their ancestral farm house where people from surrounding areas came to pay their condolences. Locals recalled the zeal with which Dr MS Gill worked selflessly for the betterment of education, specially for women, in his capacity as a Rajya Sabha Member and Union Minister. He liberally released grants from his MPLAD funds across the state of Punjab. Vinnie Gill said she felt proud that people of the area still remember the work done by her husband in the field of girls’ education, infrastructure creation and employment generation.

#Tarn Taran