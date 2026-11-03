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Home / Amritsar / Ex-cricketer Madan Lal Sharma revisits alma mater, recalls struggles along the way

Ex-cricketer Madan Lal Sharma revisits alma mater, recalls struggles along the way

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Former cricketer Madan Lal, an alumnus of the century-old historic Hindu College, on the campus.
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It was a nostalgic homecoming for Hindu College, Amritsar, as its distinguished alumnus and former India international cricketer Madan Lal Sharma, a member of the country’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team, returned to his alma mater.

The visit was more than a ceremonial occasion, bringing back memories of his association with the institution and celebrating his journey from a college student to one of India’s celebrated cricketing heroes.

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Principal Dr Rakesh Kumar and faculty members welcomed Madan Lal and organised an interaction with students, during which he shared experiences from his formative years to the pinnacle of international cricket.

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Before the interaction, he toured the college and visited the cricket nets and grounds where he had begun his journey in the sport.

“This will remain a special place for me, as it is my alma mater and where I first resolved to pursue cricket as a career. Amritsar and the college continue to hold an important place in my life. I returned to my home in Amritsar and the college to rebuild my career during some difficult days,” he said.

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Recounting his journey from a college student to a member of India’s World Cup-winning squad, he mentioned the role of determination, discipline and sustained effort in turning dreams into reality. He also remembered his coach, Gyan Prakash, and the college teachers who had shaped his life.

Recalling India’s historic triumph in the 1983 World Cup, Dr Rakesh Kumar highlighted Madan Lal’s crucial dismissal of legendary batter Viv Richards in the final, a defining moment in India’s victory.

Encouraging students to recognise their strengths, work on their weaknesses and remain committed to their ambitions, Madan Lal said, “The main thing is to perform, and if you keep performing, the results will follow.”

He also recalled how former India captain Kapil Dev had reposed confidence in him and given him an opportunity to demonstrate his abilities. This, he said, reflected the importance of trust, teamwork and recognising the potential of fellow team members.

Sports In-charge Dr Ranjit Singh expressed gratitude for Madan Lal’s visit. Students said they felt privileged to interact with a sporting legend who had once studied at their institution. The visit concluded with a photography session, with faculty members and students capturing memorable moments with the former cricketer.

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