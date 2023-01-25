Ex-DC Gurpreet Singh Khaira to get Election Commission of India award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 24

The Election Commission of India has selected former Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira for the National Awards-2022 for best electoral practices. Khaira, who was district electoral officer for 2022 Punjab poll, will be given the award for accessible elections, under the Project Samman, launched last year.

Under the project, three categories of voters were targeted — first time voters, senior citizens and voters with disabilities. Young voters were approached and identified by BLOs. The arrangements were made for 49,249 voters above 80 years of age and 14,918 voters with special needs in the district. First-time voters were felicitated with appreciation certificates and their pictures were clicked at polling booths.