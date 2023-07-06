Ex-law officer of AIT booked for taking Rs 7L bribe

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 5

The Vigilance Bureau has booked a former Law Officer of the Amritsar Improvement Trust, Gautam Majithia, for allegedly demanding and taking bribe in connection with a property deal under the jurisdiction of the Trust.

A senior Vigilance official confirmed the development and added that further action was being taken.

Majithia allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from the complainant Jatinder Singh, a resident of Partap Avenue who has land in the New Amritsar area which was acquired by the AIT in March last year. The victim has made a video of the same which was forwarded to the anti-corruption helpline of the Punjab government. Following a probe by a DSP rank official, the police have now booked Majithia under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jatinder Singh said that he has 6.6 acres (20 bigha) of land which was acquired by the AIT on March 25, 2022. He said following a petition, the court directed the trust to release 20 per cent more compensation to him. He said he approached the then Law Officer of the Improvement Trust who demanded Rs 20 lakh from him for getting the compensation amount released. He said he took Rs 7 lakh from him as the initial payment and he made the video of the same.

The Vigilance Bureau pointed out that Majithia was taking salary from the government and therefore was working as a public servant. It pointed out that he misused his position and demanding a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from Jatinder Singh invites action prime facie under the Prevention of Corruption Act. After taking legal opinion from the DA (Legal), the Vigilance Bureau has now registered a case and launched further investigations.

Accused captured on video taking money

Majithia allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from the complainant Jatinder Singh, a resident of Partap Avenue who has land in the New Amritsar area which was acquired by the AIT in March last year. The victim has made a video of the same which was forwarded to the anti-corruption helpline of the Punjab government. Following a probe by a DSP rank official, the police have now booked Majithia under the Prevention of Corruption Act