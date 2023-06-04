Ex-mayor writes to EC against civic body of Phagwara

Our Correspondent

PHAGWARA, JUNE 3

Former mayor of Phagwara Arun Khosla has written to the Punjab Election Commissioner, Chandigarh, against the indifferent attitude of the MC authorities. Khosla alleged that despite the notification of the EC ward map published on June 1, MC authorities hadn’t made it accessible to public in its office. He urged the EC to initiate action so that objections (if any) could be raised by the people. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Secretary, Local Bodies, Punjab, and Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala.

The Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, said the map for delimitation of wards would be published for the public for the next seven days at its office from June 4 from 8 am to 1 pm. The public notice has also been published in the newspapers on Saturday. MC Commissioner Nayan Jassal said the duties of security personnel, videography and officials concerned had been put in place while making adequate arrangements for the publication of the new map. The entry will be made in a register of people coming to see the map. She appealed to the residents of the city that they can see the new ward map as per the scheduled time at the Municipal Corporation office, Phagwara.