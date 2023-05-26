Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

A local court has acquitted former minister and now senior SAD leader Anil Joshi in an alleged criminal trespass case filed by advocate Vaneet Mahajan in 2012.

Mahajan had accused then Municipal Corporation officials of razing down his legally constructed portion of hotel located on Batala road allegedly at the behest of Joshi.

Joshi’s counsel Amandeep Singh said the court had acquitted the former as the complainant could not prove his role in dismantling alleged illegal portion of the building. Mahajan had filed the complaint under Section 452, IPC. The court observed that MC officials had gone at the spot as per law and under legal obligation, Joshi’s counsel said. He said the MC had issued notice to Vaneet Mahajan, a Congress leader, for stopping the construction of alleged illegal portion, but he did not.