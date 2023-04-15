Ex-MLA Amit Vij meets Kharge

Last week, when Pathankot Congress MLA Amit Vij met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in the National Capital, rumours of all kinds started floating around. Many said that Vij, the son of late Anil Vij, who remained a president of the Municipal Committee, was all set to contest as the Congress candidate from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. On his part, Vij, who has recently been appointed as treasurer of the PPCC, vehemently rubbished the gossip. He clarified that he had gone on a personal visit since he had known Kharge for the past many years. During his meeting, the impending Karnataka assembly polls also propped up. This was because Kharge’s home state is Karnataka. Vij also apprised his leader about the latest development pertaining to the preparations of the Congress for the 2024 parliamentary elections from the Gurdaspur constituency. Needless to say, his stature has increased manifold after the Kharge meeting. Vij is a businessman and before he entered the political arena in 2017, he was a loyal Reliance man. He worked in Delhi as an executive with the company. His proximity to the powers-that-be in Reliance’s Mumbai headquarters is well known in political circles. Vij said that for a major part of his meeting with Kharge, he remained in listening mode. “One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what your leader has to say. Kharge is one man who encourages others to attain new heights. Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about helping others grow. And that is what Kharge does —- he encourages others,” he said.

Batala mla gaining in experience

Everybody in Batala is amazed at how fast their MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi is maturing as a politician. A year ago, he was wet behind the ears. His steps were tentative. His words carried little or no weight with the civil administration and the police. He was a man grappling with life’s many contradictions. In other words, he was an unhappy man. But then, sorrow prepares you for joy. It pulls up the rotten roots, so that new roots hidden beneath have room to grow. For him, the past has been imperfect while the present is turning out to be near-perfect. He now exudes the confidence of a natural leader. A leader is one who knows the way, shows the way and goes the way. Last week, he travelled to Bidhipur village to facilitate young student Ravneet Kaur who bagged 500/500 marks in her class 5 PSEB examination. He had a photo-op with the girl and later made sure the photographs travelled far and wide. Next morning, Kalsi was all over the newspapers. After all, which leader does not thrive on publicity? Kalsi is no exception!

(contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)