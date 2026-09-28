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Home / Amritsar / Ex-MLA Brahmpura offers prayers at Goindwal Sahib

Ex-MLA Brahmpura offers prayers at Goindwal Sahib

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Ravinder Singh Brahmpura and MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura at Gurdwara Sri Baoli Sahib in Goindwal Sahib. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Former MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Baoli Sahib, Sri Goindwal Sahib, on the occasion of Mela Jagg marking the Joti Jot Divas of the third Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Amar Das Ji. It was Brahmpura’s first visit to the historic shrine in his constituency after joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura and other local AAP leaders accompanying him.

Brahmpura and Lalpura prayed for peace, communal harmony and the overall prosperity of the state. The joint presence and formidable display of unity by both stalwart leaders have infused fresh enthusiasm among the party cadres, significantly consolidating the Aam Aadmi Party’s stronghold across the Majha region ahead of the upcoming elections.

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Prominent among those present on the occasion were Nirmal Singh Dhoti, Sarpanch of Goindwal Sahib, Gursharan Singh Fatehabad, Tejinder Singh, Gurdeep Singh, and Happy Kang.

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