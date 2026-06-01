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Home / Amritsar / Ex-MP urges state government to introduce transport services at Amritsar airport

Ex-MP urges state government to introduce transport services at Amritsar airport

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:16 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar. File
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Former Member of Parliament and former Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Tarlochan Singh has urged the Punjab Government to introduce dedicated transport services from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, on the lines of bus services connecting the New Delhi airport with various destinations in Punjab.

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In a letter addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Singh appreciated the state government’s initiative to facilitate Punjabi travellers arriving at the New Delhi airport. He said the service had provided much-needed relief to members of the Punjabi diaspora, and other passengers travelling to Punjab.

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Drawing attention to the situation at the Amritsar airport, he said a large number of international flights landed in the city every day, yet passengers often faced inconvenience due to the lack of luxury bus services connecting the airport with major towns and cities across Punjab.

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The former MP said he had closely understood the needs of overseas Punjabis, having played a role in securing a direct Air India flight between Amritsar and Vancouver, Canada.

According to him, many members of the Punjabi diaspora preferred to arrive directly in Amritsar, and often wished to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple before travelling to their destinations.

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He said the Punjab Government had an important role to play in ensuring convenient and affordable transportation facilities for international passengers arriving at Amritsar. He added that local NGO Amritsar Vikas Manch had previously taken up the matter with the state government.

Singh urged the Chief Minister to consider extending the same transport facilities available at the Delhi airport to the Amritsar facility, and issue necessary directions for the implementation of these, saying the move would greatly benefit international travellers and strengthen Punjab’s connectivity with its global diaspora.

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