Ex-Senior Deputy Mayor urges residents to turn civic problems into poll issue

Amritsar, March 18

With rising concern over choking of sewers in Amritsar West Assembly constituency, a poster campaign, “Main Amritsar Bol Raha Hun”, has been launched by former Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi, focusing on Lok Sabha elections. Bakshi has been motivating residents to question the ruling party candidates and make them address sewerage and sanitation issues in the city.

“Amritsar has become a city of overflowing sewers, contaminated potable water and heaps of garbage. The name of the city means ‘Tank of Nectar’ (Amrit-sar). For the last two years, residents have been struggling with the problem of crippled sewerage system, heaps of garbage and stinky drinking water. Due to unhygienic environment, residents are dying of high-grade fever and other diseases. How long will we keep watching people die,” said Bakshi.

“In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, all candidates and leaders will try to confuse you by showing dreams and divert your attention from real issues confronting the city. It is your moral duty that for the betterment of the city, you should ask questions from every candidate about problems faced on a daily basis, especially about choked sewers, dirty drinking water and heaps of garbage,” reads the poster displayed by Bakshi.

