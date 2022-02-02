Ex-serviceman’s house burgled

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: Cash and gold ornaments were stolen from the residence of an ex-serviceman of Buraj village, when he was away from home. ASI Heera Singh, Investigating Officer (IO), said a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered and further proceedings have been initiated. Karamjit Singh said he retired in 2016 and used to stay at his place after that. He said he had gone to his in-laws’ place with the family on January 19 and when he came back on Monday, the locks of his home were broken. He said when they checked the almirah, that, too, was unlocked and ransacked. He said 16-gm gold ornaments and Rs1 lakh was missing. OC

Training on pear cultivation

Amritsar: The Horticulture Department organised a training with an objective to promote pear cultivation among farmers in the district. The government had earlier started a pear estate in the district. Assistant Director, Horticulture, (pear estate), Jaspal Singh Dhillon said the area under cultivation of pear would be increased in the coming years. He exhorted the farmers to get registered with the pear estate for knowing more about the crop and its cultivation. TNS

4 file nominations from Nakodar

Nakodar: Congress leader Dr Navjot Singh Dahiya was among the four candidates who filed their nomination papers from the Nakodar constituency on Tuesday. He submitted his papers to Returning Officer, Nakodar, Poonam Singh. Punjab Lok Congress candidate Shami Kumar, Raj Kumar of the Bhartiya Democratic Party and Dilbag Singh of the Bhartiya Jan Jagran Party filed their nominations papers. —