Ex-servicemen hold protest

Tarn Taran, October 10
Hundreds of former Guardians of Governance (GoG) today organised an hours-long demonstration in front of the residence of Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti over the scrapping of the GoG scheme. The ex-servicemen gheraoed the residence of the minister.
Some ex-servicemen also staged a protest on the national highway near the Usman toll plaza. The protesters also marched to the residence of Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Monday.
Capt (Retd) Rupinder Singh, who led the protests, said, “We are protesting against the way the state government scrapped the GoG scheme.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP