Ex-servicemen hold protest

Tarn Taran, October 10

Hundreds of former Guardians of Governance (GoG) today organised an hours-long demonstration in front of the residence of Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti over the scrapping of the GoG scheme. The ex-servicemen gheraoed the residence of the minister.

Some ex-servicemen also staged a protest on the national highway near the Usman toll plaza. The protesters also marched to the residence of Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Monday.

Capt (Retd) Rupinder Singh, who led the protests, said, “We are protesting against the way the state government scrapped the GoG scheme.”