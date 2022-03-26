Examination held under FLS

Tarn Taran, March 25
The examination for Class III students was conducted under the Foundation Learning Study (FLS) by Government of India in government and affiliated schools. District Education Officer (E) Jagwinder Singh, Deputy DEO (E) Paramjit Singh said the examination was being conducted in some of the schools in the district. Diet Principal Kanwal Pradeep Singh Kahlon and Anoop Maini were appointed as the district coordinators for the examination. Some of the students were selected for the examination and their papers were taken according to the given format. District media coordinator Dinesh Sharma and district coordinator ‘Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab’ Anoop Maini said FLS would not only help in improving the learning level of students, but will also help educationists in creating new techniques for teaching students. —
