Excessive screen time overshadows clay pottery; traditional art revived only around festivals, say sellers

Indigenous toys do not interest children anymore. Over the years, excessive screen time has overshadowed hobbies like clay pottery.

The walled city, known for its Khadoniyan Wala Bazaar, has been witness to the changing trend. Artists in the traditional market say though the hobby no longer piques the interest of kids, festivals like Diwali and Janmashtami breathe life into it. “It’s only around these two festivals that terracotta toys are sold,” said an artist.

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Fifteen-year-old Asmeet Sachdeva, who bought couple of a terracotta toys, said with only a little time left after school and coaching, he rarely enjoyed clay pottery.

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“In free time, I either play games on mobile phone or watch some web series,” he added. Sachdeva said when his school assigned him any project that had something to do with pottery, he would go to the market and buy the earthenware. Meanwhile, sellers at the centuries-old Khadoniyan Wala Bazaar that witnesses footfall only during Janmashtami and Diwali, expect minting good profit around this time.

A seller said after suffering losses in the pottery business, they started selling cosmetics, stationery items and groceries. He added that it was only around Janmashtami and Diwali that they made toys out of terracotta.

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A majority of the sellers get these earthen items from Kolkata, Lucknow, Agra and parts of Punjab.

“In the digital era, such ancient artworks are not valued, with the people going in for fancy stuff,” said a trader, Vikas Kumar.

He said only a handful of shops were now selling terracotta items, while a majority preferred dealing in confectionery and tailoring.

Only a few families made earthen lamps these days. Feeling the pulse of the changing trend, a majority of houses involved in the trade had shifted to other vocations to earn a living.