DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Excessive screen time overshadows clay pottery; traditional art revived only around festivals, say sellers

Excessive screen time overshadows clay pottery; traditional art revived only around festivals, say sellers

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:34 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A local buys an indigenous toy on Janmashtami in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Indigenous toys do not interest children anymore. Over the years, excessive screen time has overshadowed hobbies like clay pottery.

The walled city, known for its Khadoniyan Wala Bazaar, has been witness to the changing trend. Artists in the traditional market say though the hobby no longer piques the interest of kids, festivals like Diwali and Janmashtami breathe life into it. “It’s only around these two festivals that terracotta toys are sold,” said an artist.

Advertisement

Fifteen-year-old Asmeet Sachdeva, who bought couple of a terracotta toys, said with only a little time left after school and coaching, he rarely enjoyed clay pottery.

Advertisement

“In free time, I either play games on mobile phone or watch some web series,” he added. Sachdeva said when his school assigned him any project that had something to do with pottery, he would go to the market and buy the earthenware. Meanwhile, sellers at the centuries-old Khadoniyan Wala Bazaar that witnesses footfall only during Janmashtami and Diwali, expect minting good profit around this time.

A seller said after suffering losses in the pottery business, they started selling cosmetics, stationery items and groceries. He added that it was only around Janmashtami and Diwali that they made toys out of terracotta.

Advertisement

A majority of the sellers get these earthen items from Kolkata, Lucknow, Agra and parts of Punjab.

“In the digital era, such ancient artworks are not valued, with the people going in for fancy stuff,” said a trader, Vikas Kumar.

He said only a handful of shops were now selling terracotta items, while a majority preferred dealing in confectionery and tailoring.

Only a few families made earthen lamps these days. Feeling the pulse of the changing trend, a majority of houses involved in the trade had shifted to other vocations to earn a living.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts