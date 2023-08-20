Excise Dept finds 26 GST dealers non-existent in door-to-door drive

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 19

During the door-to-door drive against fake and suspicious Goods and Service Tax Identification Number (GSTIN) registrations, the Excise and Taxation Department has detected 26 dealers who are non-existent but have illegally pocketed Rs 8.15 crore as Input Tax Credit (ITC).

These non-existent dealers are located in different parts of the division including 15 in the district, three in Tarn Taran and four each in Gurdaspur and Pathankot. They were found after the inspection of 382 GST dealers.

The department looks after the entire division comprising Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar while handling over 23,000 GST dealers.

Rajwinder Kaur, District Excise and Taxation Commissioner, said further probe revealed that 17 private firms were dealing with these non-existent dealers. Their ITC was blocked, so that they could no longer avail any monetary benefit, she said. Efforts would be made to recover the ITC, she added.

These 17 firms were operating in Amritsar (16) and Tarn Taran (one).

Over 23,000 GST dealers recorded more than Rs 1,550 core annual GST turnover till the financial year ending on March 31.

The centralised network of the GST provides the Excise and Taxation Department four major parameters to inspect the business premises of GSTIN holders. These parameters detect the mismatch in filing the GST return, especially when it is more than Rs 25 lakh; transaction cancelled due to fraudulent reasons; goods purchased from tax payers whose transactions are cancelled and their value is more than 75 per cent; a list of GSTIN holders and their sale and purchase status shown in multiple lists.

