Excise Dept officials raid farmhouse, held captive by Tarn Taran villagers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 18

A team of officials of the Excise Department was detained by workers of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, and residents of Shahabpur Dial village here on Friday when they raided the farmhouse of a farmer.

The team was let go only when Amrik Singh, Inspector of the Excise Department, who was heading the team, apologized for their act.

This information was shared by members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) during a press conference organised here on Sunday.

At the time of raiding the farmhouse, there was no male member of the joint families of farmer Harjit Singh and his brother Hardeep Singh in the house. When asked by family member Beantbeer Kaur, the team introduced themselves as Powercom officials who had come to check power theft. The team was comprised 30 employees of Excise Department and police department.

Beantbeer Kaur got suspicious when the team members started searching each and every part of the house. She informed the KMSC of the incident.

Soon after getting the information in this regard, farmers under the leadership of Fateh Singh Piddi of the area reached the spot and held the team members captive. A team of personnel of the Sarhali police station, led by Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Parkash Singh, too, reached the spot to keep the situation under control.

With the intervention of village elders and the police, Excise Inspector Amrik Singh apologised and the team was freed. He said he failed to recover anything objectionable from the house.