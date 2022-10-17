Excise Dept seizes 245-litre alcohol in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 16

A team of the Excise Department, led by Inspector Jatinder Singh, recovered 245 litre of alcohol loaded in a four-wheeler, at Lauhuka village here on Sunday.

Inspector Jatinder Singh said the team was patrolling in the area when it got suspicious of the movement of the vehicle. Employees of the Excise Department signalled it to stop. The driver of the vehicle and his one associate managed to escape from the spot. The team recovered the alcohol kept in seven plastic containers with the baskets of fruit and vegetables.

The Excise Department wrote to the Patti City police to register a case in this regard. The vehicle was impounded.

#tarn taran