Execute idea, start venture and the world is your oyster: Experts' advice to young women

Got an idea? Execute it and have a venture of your own. This is what young women were told during “Vision to Venture: Yuva Innovation Mela 3.0”.

The mela celebrated the power of ideas, enterprise and self-reliance among young women.

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The initiative being held in collaboration with the National EduTrust of India, a registered organisation under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, aimed at providing students with a platform to showcase their creativity, explore entrepreneurial opportunities and develop solutions inspired by innovation and sustainability.

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Food, apparel wear, craft, fashion and wellness were some of the areas that caught fancy of one and all. By bringing innovation and practical learning together, the initiative sought to inspire young women to look at themselves not merely as future job seekers, but also as potential job creators and the harbingers of change.

At the venue, BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, one could also see textile, phulkari, wool, natural linen and fibre-based products and apparel wear put on display.

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The event’s chief guest, MP Gurjeet Singh, appreciated the college’s sustained efforts to promote eco-friendly innovation, skill development and women empowerment, lauding students for their ingenuity, fresh perspectives and entrepreneurial enthusiasm.

Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said such initiatives played a vital role in identifying, nurturing and showcasing the entrepreneurial potential of students.

Where creativity meets market opportunity

The mela reflected a vision of education that extends beyond classrooms and textbooks, encouraging students to think independently, experiment with ideas and explore the possibilities of entrepreneurship. Fashion, food and sustainable products continue to offer promising avenues for aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly young women looking to turn their skills and creativity into viable businesses. From customised apparel, handmade accessories and textile-based products to home-grown food brands, baked goods and innovative packaged foods, these sectors offer opportunities to build businesses around everyday consumer needs.

“Most of our students are already running home-based small businesses exploring the local market,” said Priyanka Bassi, a member of the faculty.