Exempt ailing teachers from poll duties: DTF

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

Citing several difficulties being faced by government employees on poll duties, especially teachers, the district unit of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) on Saturday urged the Education Department to review the poll duties assigned to teachers. They demanded that teachers suffering from chronic ailments and pregnant teachers must be exempted from poll duties.

Sharing that around 70 per cent of the teaching staff in the state has been put on poll duty, DTF members said it is becoming increasingly difficult for teachers to balance their poll duties and teaching duties. “Teachers and employees working in different departments have to face problems due to the shortcomings in the election arrangements.

Problems such as selection duties of women teachers/employees were imposed outside their respective blocks and constituencies, disabled and chronically ill employees were assigned duties, lack of proper provision of food, water, non-payment of mid-day meal after making food for teachers on poll duties have resulted in resentment among teachers.

Owing to the selection duty of a large number of teachers, most schools are already suffering from staff shortage. In view of the upcoming elections, for the last six to seven months, employees on poll duties in the District Administrative Office have been forced to work 10-12 hours a day,” said Ashwani Awasthi, finance secretary, DTF, Punjab.

Morever, they have demanded that duties should be imposed according to a ratio from the Education Department so that the management of schools continues properly.

