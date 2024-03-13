Amritsar: Exhibition celebrates work of art by women

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

To mark the International Women’s Day, KT Kala inaugurated an art exhibition dedicated to the women, by women. Featuring over 80 talented female artists from across India, the exhibition showcases a diverse range of artistic expressions and will remain open until March 20.

Inspector Rupinder Kaur, in-charge, Family Counselling Wing (Crime against Women cell), on behalf of Dr Pragya Jain, DCP City, Amritsar, inaugurated the exhibition. In her address, she said that women must be given representation and opportunities in all fields and empowered for a progressive society.

Rajesh Raina, Secretary, Kausa Trust, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response from artists as he shared that they had not expected so many artists to be willing to take part in the exhibition. “Women in art, just like in all aspects of society, must be encouraged and given a platform for not just creative expression but also to earn a living through their skill. We hope that more women artists are encouraged for continued participation on more creative platforms,” he said.

Addressing the objective of KT Kala Museum and Gallery, Brajesh Jolly, Director of KT: Kalã Amritsar, highlighted the significance of hosting the special exhibition dedicated to celebrating the creativity and contributions of women artists. “Through this event, KT aims to emphasise the importance of women empowerment, gender equality and participation in the realm of art and culture.”

The works displayed at the exhibition varied in genre and media, from traditional water colour landscapes to modern aesthetic variations of art through digital art and mix media.

