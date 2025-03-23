Exhibition displaying old artefacts concludes at Guru Nanak College

An exhibition displaying centuries-old artifacts of Punjab, organised by the students and faculty of Guru Nanak Dev University College, concluded here today.

The fair offered a nostalgic peep into extinct tools, modes of transport and household utensils. It also offered a way into the lifestyles of our ancestors. Also, on display were colourful phulkaris, ghaghras, crochet pieces, models of bullock carts, hookah, earthen pots called ‘gharras’, old lanterns and jute woven beds. A kitchen was also set up which included cow dung cakes, earthen fireplace, graffiti walls, coal-baked chapatis and lassi containers.

Dr Rakesh Mohan Sharma, principal of the college who was also the chief guest, said, “The main idea of this event was to acquaint the modern generation about the lifestyles of their ancestors.”

He exhorted the students to help preserve artifacts. “One lesson that a student should always remember is — never play with fire, sharp objects and ancient artifacts. In fact, archaeology holds the key to understanding who we are and where we come from,” said Dr Sharma.

He added that such events will be held regularly in the future.