Amritsar: Exhibition on Gautam Buddha's philosophy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts inaugurated an exhibition “Speaking Buddha”, displaying art work by artist Dr Hardeep Singh Sidhu today.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Kavipal Singh, Principal, Sri Guru Ram Dass Dental Science and Research, and artist and general secretary of IAFA Arvinder Chamak.

Sidhu, who is from Ludhiana, is a dentist by profession and has been nurturing a passion for art for the past 23 years. In Speaking Buddha, Sidhu has created 35 paintings based on the life and language of Mahatma Buddha. Whether it’s his own creative interpretation of Buddha teachings and philosophy or the depiction of significant moments and happenings of his life, Sidhu amalgamates spirituality and history on canvas with his works.

Sidhu is also a sculpture artist and several of his exhibits have been hosted at various galleries in the country. Chief guest and president of Indian Academy of Fine Arts Shivdev Singh appreciated the artist’s work and said to nurture talent and passion for art is along with his profession is an achievement for Dr Sidhu. “I really enjoyed watching this exhibition. The subtle use of colours, the composition has a certain calmness to it, like it intends to,” said Shivdev Singh.

Several senior artists, including Subhash Chandra, Narinder Singh Buttarash, Narendrajit Singh and others, were also in attendance at the exhibition. The exhibition will be on till Sunday.