Amritsar: Exhibition on Gautam Buddha's philosophy

Amritsar, November 6
The Indian Academy of Fine Arts inaugurated an exhibition “Speaking Buddha”, displaying art work by artist Dr Hardeep Singh Sidhu today.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Kavipal Singh, Principal, Sri Guru Ram Dass Dental Science and Research, and artist and general secretary of IAFA Arvinder Chamak.
Sidhu, who is from Ludhiana, is a dentist by profession and has been nurturing a passion for art for the past 23 years. In Speaking Buddha, Sidhu has created 35 paintings based on the life and language of Mahatma Buddha. Whether it’s his own creative interpretation of Buddha teachings and philosophy or the depiction of significant moments and happenings of his life, Sidhu amalgamates spirituality and history on canvas with his works.
Sidhu is also a sculpture artist and several of his exhibits have been hosted at various galleries in the country. Chief guest and president of Indian Academy of Fine Arts Shivdev Singh appreciated the artist’s work and said to nurture talent and passion for art is along with his profession is an achievement for Dr Sidhu. “I really enjoyed watching this exhibition. The subtle use of colours, the composition has a certain calmness to it, like it intends to,” said Shivdev Singh.
Several senior artists, including Subhash Chandra, Narinder Singh Buttarash, Narendrajit Singh and others, were also in attendance at the exhibition. The exhibition will be on till Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...