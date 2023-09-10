Exhibition on tourism begins in holy city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

A tourism exhibition, organised by India Travel Mart, was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Delegates from different states, tourism boards, including Rajasthan Tourism, Tamil Nadu Tourism, hotels and travel agents, tour operators from the entire country attended the event.

The theme for this year was ‘Get Set for Dasehra, Diwali and Winter Holidays! Discover India Discover World!’ and the exhibition will last up to September 11. The three-day exhibition will showcase glimpses from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Ajay Gupta, a tourism expert, said with the rapid economic development taking place in the country and availability of greater disposable income combined with affordable holiday packages, tourism in India was increasing steadily and acting as a catalyst for furthering economic growth in view of its wide range linkage effects and multiple impacts.

The purpose of holding this event is to boost tourism awareness worldwide.

#Rajasthan #Tamil Nadu