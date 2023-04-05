Exorbitant fee: Private school served notice

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

A prominent private school in the city has been served show-cause notice by Education Minister Harjot Bains for not complying the government instructions with regard to Regulations of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions Act. The state Education Ministry has taken action and sent show-cause notices to 30 private schools across the state on violation of fee regulation.

The action comes after the department received over 1,600 complaints against private schools of the state. Confirming the action, DEO Jugraj Singh said the district level task force had been constituted to check the private schools for fee-related violations. “Four member task force includes principals of government senior secondary schools and senior educators, who are visiting the private schools to conduct inspection and foresee any violation under the Fee Regulatory Act,” he said.