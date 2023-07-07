Expedite appointment of co-operative inspectors, CM urged

Amritsar, July 6
Prolonged delay in hiring 320 inspectors in co-operative societies which fall under the Department of Cooperation, Punjab, has upset the selected candidates.
A group of selected candidates from the city, in a mail sent to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the portfolio of Cooperatives Minister, appealed to him to release the appointment letters to the candidates. They said the final merit list was released on May 29 but there was no sign of starting the joining process yet. The candidates were eagerly waiting for the process to be completed, adding that the entire process consumed over one and half years.
It was in December 2021 that a notification was issued for hiring 320 inspectors in co-operative societies. The examination was conducted in September 2022 and the result was out in February 2023. The final merit list was declared on May 29, 2023.
