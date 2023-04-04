Expedite probe into death of doctor, demand social outifts

PK Jaiswar

tribune new service

Amritsar, April 3

Activists of various Dalit and social organisations today held a demonstration at the Bhandari Bridge here on Monday.

They were demanding the speeding up of the probe into the death of Dr Pamposh, besides demanding Rs 5 crore in compensation to the aggrieved family.

A panel of these organisations also met Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh in this regard. Giving an ultimatum of 10 days, they also threatened to launch an agitation if justice were not provided.

Dr Pamposh, a student of Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), runs the Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on the intervening night of March 8 and 9. She was pursuing her internship at the institute.

The police had booked 10 persons, including two professors and four students, on the charge of abetment to suicide and under provisions of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act based on a statement by victim’s mother, Kamlesh Rani, who is a resident of Rama Mandi area in Jalandhar. She had alleged that the accused had threatened the victim and also allegedly hurled some casteist slurs at her.

Dr Kashmir Singh Khunda of the Dr Pamposh Insaf Morcha said she had not died by suicide, adding that there is a chance that she was murdered. He said the police should investigate the case from this angle also.

They demanded the arrest of those booked by the police in the case besides a compensation of Rs 5 crore to the victim’s mother. The organisations also sought installing her statute in the institute in her memory.

Khunda said the organisations had earlier submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to a religious dera in Jalandhar.

Police Commissioner assured them that appropriate measures would be taken in this regard.