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Home / Amritsar / Expedite procurement, don’t delay payments, officials told

Expedite procurement, don’t delay payments, officials told

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:59 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar reviews arrangements at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar.
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Amritsar South MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday reviewed paddy procurement arrangements at the Bhagtanwala grain market and directed officials to ensure the prompt procurement, weighing and lifting of the crop.

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Punjab Mandi Board and procurement agencies were present during the visit.

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Interacting with farmers, Nijjar said elaborate arrangements had been made at grain markets across the state to ensure smooth procurement. He said every grain of the farmers’ produce would be procured at the prescribed government price, with payments for it being made within 24 hours.

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Nijjar directed procurement agencies to expedite the process and ensure coordination among various departments to prevent delays in procurement, weighing and lifting. He said the convenience of farmers should remain the priority at mandis.

The MLA also reviewed basic facilities at the market, including drinking water, cleanliness, seating and other amenities for farmers. He said medical facilities and clean drinking water had also been provided for labourers engaged in unloading, cleaning and packing the crop.

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Nijjar said the state government had successfully completed nine procurement seasons and would ensure that farmers faced no difficulties during the ongoing 10th season. He added that the procurement process was being monitored to ensure transparency and that farmers received the full government-prescribed price for their produce.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pallavi Mishra, Mandi Board chairman Baljit Singh Rinku, Arhtiya Association president Amandeep Singh Chhina, and representatives of procurement agencies, farmers and the Palledar Union, including Manish Tulli, were among those present.

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