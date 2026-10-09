Expelled SAD leader Roop Kaur Sandhu submits exploitation complaint at Akal Takht, seeks security

Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Roop Kaur Sandhu, who was expelled from the party after levelling allegations of exploitation against certain individuals, submitted a written complaint at the Akal Takht Secretariat on Friday.

Sandhu was provided security by the Punjab Government amid her claims that she and other women who had allegedly faced exploitation were receiving threats and felt unsafe.

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Earlier in the day, she had said on social media that threats had forced her to postpone her visit to the Akal Takht Secretariat to submit the complaint. She had also appealed to the DGP to ensure their safety.

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However, she reached the Secretariat in the afternoon and handed over the letter detailing her allegations. Speaking to the media, Sandhu declined to disclose the names of those accused, saying she would share the details directly with the Jathedar of Akal Takht.

She claimed that the list of alleged perpetrators included individuals associated with SAD, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and certain religious figures. She further claimed that more than a dozen women from different cities had faced exploitation.

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Secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh received the complaint and facilitated a telephonic conversation between Sandhu and acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. However, he said the letter named certain individuals but was not accompanied by any evidence or pen drive supporting the allegations, as Sandhu claimed in the media.

When asked to provide evidence, Sandhu reportedly told the secretariat officials that she and some women who had allegedly faced exploitation wanted to meet the Jathedar in person and submit the material directly. Bagicha Singh said she would be called again after a suitable time was obtained from the Jathedar.

According to Bagicha Singh, Sandhu was advised to lodge a police complaint without delay over the alleged threats so that action could be taken against those responsible.

He said the Akal Takht would take appropriate and strict action in religious matters if Sandhu presented concrete evidence of violations of Sikh religious conduct. However, he added that allegations involving criminal offences should be reported to the police by the affected persons without delay.

Bagicha Singh also clarified that the acting Jathedar had given Sandhu an appointment for October 3, but she did not turn up that day due to personal reasons. He said she had been told that anyone seeking a meeting with the Jathedar must obtain an appointment in advance rather than announcing a visit independently.

The matter came to light after a case involving a woman from Bahrain surfaced at Anandpur Sahib. Sandhu subsequently claimed that several other women had also faced exploitation and levelled allegations against certain Akali leaders, following which the party expelled her after disciplinary action.