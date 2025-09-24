Experts advocate for vermicomposting at solid waste management workshop

The Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences successfully organised a one-day workshop on solid waste management through vermicomposting with focus on sustainable farm practices. The workshop aimed at creating awareness about eco-friendly waste management practices and promoting skill-based training among students and research scholars.

Dr Rajinder Kaur, Head, Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, shared that key resource persons for the workshop was Prof Vandana Bhalla, Director, Research Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr Rajan Bhatt, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Punjab Agricultural University, and Dr Jaswinder Singh Bhatia, Agricultural Information Officer, Farmer Training Centre, Khalsa College, Amritsar.

Prof Bhalla motivated participants to actively engage in hands-on training sessions on vermicomposting required management of solid waste.

Dr Rajan Bhatt explained the use of vermicomposting for soil improvement and agriculture. “It is a fact that vermicompost, made by earthworms, enhances soil fertility physically, chemically, and biologically, improving aeration, porosity, and water retention. Vermicompost contains water-soluble nutrients which may be extracted as vermiwash and is an excellent, nutrient-rich organic fertiliser and soil conditioner. It is used in gardening and sustainable, organic farming. Vermicomposting can also be applied for treatment of sewage,” he said.

Dr Jaswinder Singh Bhatia discussed the scientific ways to ensure the survival of earthworms during vermicomposting and highlighted the potential of vermicomposting as a source of sustainable income.

Ajay, research scholar, demonstrated practical compost preparation techniques under household conditions. The participants received hands-on experience in every stage of compost preparation and learned practical intricacies, thus strengthening their understanding of the waste management process.